EVART TOWNSHIP — A portion of US-10 was closed as emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash.
According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, US-10 was closed around 10:10 p.m. as deputies responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Thursday, May 8 for several hours between 5 mile Road and 110th Avenue. US-10 was reopened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8.
Tanner John-Lewis Dutmer, a 22-year-old Reed City man, was driving westbound on US-10 when he passed a vehicle turning left into a driveway. Dutmer then crossed the center line, hitting head-on with an eastbound vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
The eastbound vehicle was operated by Amber Marie Mims, a 34-year-old Reed City woman. Mims was transported from the scene via Aeromed to Butterworth Hospital for severe injuries and remains in critical condition, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Distracted driving is believed to be a factor in this crash.
The Osceola Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Osceola County EMS, Evart Fire and Rescue, the Hersey Fire Department, Reed City Fire and Rescue and Michigan State Police.
