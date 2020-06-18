One person was injured during an altercation early Thursday morning that led to a shooting in Liberty Township.

Two men were fighting about 2:55 a.m. Thursday which resulted in a firearm discharging and striking one of the men in the shoulder, Wexford County Sheriff's Department reports. Injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The victim is being treated at Munson Healthcare Cadillac.

Police say alcohol was involved and the incident is under investigation.