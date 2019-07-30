CADILLAC — One man was sent to the hospital and pronounced dead Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and hit some brush in Cherry Grove Township.
Deputies were dispatched to the road around 10:50 a.m. after a passing motorist called to say they found Cadillac resident Richard Ashbay, 66, unresponsive in his vehicle on 33 Road, according to a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Ashbay was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and was pronounced dead when he arrived there, according to the release.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Kovach said the crash was about a quarter of a mile north of the Osceola County line. There wasn’t a lot of damage to the vehicle, it made contact with trees and scratched them, but it was “not your typical vehicle, tree collision.”
It does not appear that excessive speed was a factor in the crash and damage to the vehicle was minimal. Preliminary investigation suggests that Ashbay likely had a medical event that caused his death, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
North Flight EMS and Cherry Grove Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.
