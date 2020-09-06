CADILLAC — One person was seriously injured and another arrested following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Cadillac, police report.
Cadillac Police say they were called to personal injury accident near North Boulevard and Kenwood Road at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived they noticed substantial damage to two vehicles, one driven by the suspect the other was parked. Police arrested a 22-year-old Cadillac man for suspected driving while intoxicated, police said.
A 21-year-old Cadillac man, who was a front-seat passenger in the car, was transported to Munson Hospital Cadillac for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Alcohol and speed are suspected to be contributing factors, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.