CADILLAC — One person suffered minor burns trying to extinguish a fire Sunday night in Cadillac.
The Cadillac Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a mobile home on Cotey Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes and saw flames from the mobile, which was partially collapsed in the back of the home.
Firefighters said there were two people inside the home, and both made it out of the home safely. One person suffered minor burns as they attempted to put out the fire, the fire department reported. The person was treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Response and declined transportation to the hospital.
Firefighters brought the fire under control, preventing any damage to nearby structures and vehicles. Firefighters cleared the scene by about midnight.
An investigating into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing. The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by the Cadillac Police Department, Mobile Medical Response and the Haring Charter Township Fire Department.
