BALDWIN — One person is in custody while police are searching for a second man after an alleged armed robbery/attempted murder in Lake County early Friday morning.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that occurred in Sauble Township, according to a release by police. Deputies located a badly beaten Baldwin man who told police he was robbed of a large amount of cash. Police said the man was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and he was listed in stable condition as of Friday evening.
Police said the investigation revealed the suspect vehicle was located at a residence in the 4000 block of South Yale Avenue in Webber Township. Further investigation showed at least one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery/attempted murder was hiding in the South Yale Avenue residence, according to police.
The Newaygo County Area Emergency Response Team was activated and police said the Michigan State Police assisted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man. The sheriff’s office, however, is still looking for a second person, Curtis Jerome Johnson, 28, who is described as a white male, 5’7” tall, 145 pounds, with blond or strawberry-blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Police said he was last known to be driving a white Jeep Wrangler-style vehicle and his last known residence was in the Evart area. Anyone has information about his whereabouts are asked to call Lake County Detective Lt. Brad Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Newaygo County Area Emergency Response Team, the Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, Lake County Central Dispatch, and Life EMS.
