All life depends on water, but clean water is about more than just survival — exceptional lakes and streams are part of what makes Michigan special. No point in Michigan is more than six miles from an inland lake or stream, or more than 85 miles from one of the Great Lakes.
Michigan’s abundant freshwater supports a vibrant recreation and tourism industry, supplies clean water for agriculture and manufacturing, and enhances the quality of life for all residents. Before reviewing the Michigan Watersheds Map, think about familiar rivers and lakes:
- Where does the water in a lake come from?
- Where does a river begin?
- Where does it end?
- What determines which direction a river flows?
- Why might a river flow faster some days or overflow its banks?
- Why might a river dry up?
- What causes a river to look muddy sometimes?
A watershed is an area of land that channels rainfall and snowmelt to creeks, streams and rivers, eventually leading to outflow points such as reservoirs, bays and the ocean. Those bodies of water are all connected, so every drop that falls becomes part of one water.
Watersheds can be any size and usually have some high points of land like hills, mountains or ridges. When rain, sleet or snow falls to the ground, the precipitation runs from those higher points to the lower points. Gravity pulls the water downhill until it reaches a body of water. If the land in the watershed is steep, the water usually runs off into rivers or streams. If the land in the watershed is level, the water will slowly flow into lakes or ponds, or seep into the soil and add to groundwater. If the watershed is close to the ocean, then tidal marshes, estuaries and wetlands will be part of the watershed. From the top of the mountain all the way to the coast, it is all one water.
Have you ever watched it rain? The raindrops fall on the ground and flow through the soil. Water soaks through the soil until it reaches groundwater, which is water that moves through spaces in soil and rock underground.
A lot of the water we use and drink every day comes from water in the ground. As it rains and the water runs off, it collects in rivers, lakes, and oceans and then returns to the atmosphere to fall as rain somewhere else. All land across the entire earth is made up of watersheds. We all live in a watershed. We share the water in our watershed with other people, with animals, and with plants because… it is all one water.
Take some time one day and go to https://river-runner-global.samlearner.com. You can click anywhere on the map to drop a raindrop, or you can enter a specific location — and then the magic begins. You swoop down to the location, and then soar along the drop’s path, almost like being on a roller coaster. A smaller inset map shows the whole route, while an information panel shows the total distance, as well as the start and finish points with the specific bodies of running water in between.
Don’t be surprised if you find yourself lost in a River Runner rabbit hole. Try your home address, a favorite vacation spot, or randomly drop a drop. It’s an oddly meditative method of armchair travel, the likes of which you’ve probably never tried before.
It is also quite profound, at least for those of us who don’t study watersheds daily. We have these vast networks of running water with myriad roles to play in healthy ecosystems — yet human activity has significantly changed the water quality of U.S. rivers in the past decades. This map is great because it allows us to have a personal experience with these crucial — yet vast and somewhat abstract — water systems. Check it out and see where a drop of water goes from your location.
Healthy watersheds reduce flood risk, support crops, filter pollutants, mitigate effects of climate change and boost human well-being.
Our actions upstream have consequences downstream.
Water is only as clean as the land it flows over.
A river or lake is only as healthy as the water draining into it.
All three counties in this paper’s coverage area — Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford — are in the Muskegon River Watershed. This watershed (2634 square miles) is larger than the state of Delaware (1955 square miles)! Muskegon River is 219 miles long and the second longest river in Michigan. Other interesting numbers (1996 data):
- 95 State registered dams
- 37 bridges over river
- 97 historical native fish species
- 77 present native fish species
- 12 exotic fish species
- 94 tributaries that feed the Muskegon River
- Two Blue ribbon trout streams (Clam River is one of them!)
- Nine counties in watershed, with small portions of three others
If you’d like to schedule a lesson for your class (homeschool, private school or public school) or at a civic group, contact Sara Huetteman, Outreach Coordinator, Missaukee Conservation District, 231-839-7193 or sara.huetteman@macd.org. We have some pretty amazing tools that help to explain our natural wonders of Michigan!
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District Manager. For more information contact Sherry at 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
