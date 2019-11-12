The November 5, 2019 Cadillac News article on the front page stated "America" is not a true democracy. America is a "Constitutional Republic."
Even not perfect, it is a republic, lest we lose it. That is what the framers of the Constitution of the United States intended the new government to be — not a democracy, but a republic — in 1776. Which people expressed a yearning to be free and to develop the talents given them by their Creator.
Randy S. Lindell
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.