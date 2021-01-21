As I watched on TV the busses and cars rolling into Cadillac after the victory in Edwardsburg and the laughter, smiles, cheers, honking, and just a shining moment in time, I thought of words from one of Hopkins poems; “What is all this juice and all this joy?‘
It is players, students, parents, coaches, teachers, staff and people from a wonderful town in the middle of Michigan. They are the juice and joy of this moment in time. They have done what has never been done in Cadillac, play for the state championship in football. No small accomplishment and no matter what happens Friday evening, it has been one great, shining moment in time. Thank you all. We needed it.
So we raise a glass or two in gratitude and just so you know we can handle another shining moment. Go Vikings!
Pat T. Cawley
Vanderbilt
