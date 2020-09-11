I have decided to vote for Joe Biden and these are the reasons.
As a moderate centrist, President Biden will help to reunite our divided nation. Biden speaks of healing America through compassion and respect for all citizens. He has served in the US Senate for decades and has a history of working across the aisle to forge cooperative solutions to our challenges. As a former Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden has personal relationships with many leaders on the international stage. Because of this Biden can immediately begin the work of re-establishing our leadership role in the world.
Biden’s Build back Better plan includes investing in a modern, sustainable infrastructure including roads, bridges, a smart energy grid, schools and universal broadband. Biden proposes addressing climate change by building a clean energy economy.
To address the COVID-19 crisis, Biden plans on formulating actions based on the advice of health care professionals. With regard to health care, he supports adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act, yet is opposed to the sweeping single-payer plan advocated by some progressives in his party.
My final reason for supporting Biden is his excellent choice for a running mate. Senator Kamala Harris’s experience includes serving two terms as California’s Attorney General. As a senator, she has advocated for healthcare reform, federal decriminalization of cannabis, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
Please join me in voting for the Biden-Harris ticket.
David L. Maynard
Cadillac
