Ingrained deep within the American spirit is the willingness and desire to give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. This independent spirit reflects no desire to simply exist on handouts from government or to depend on the generosity of others.
It is the same independent spirit that has allowed America to create the greatest and strongest economy in the history of the world. We Americans have had our challenges. The Great Depression of the 1930s brought us to our knees but did not beat us. Together, Americans helped one another and lifted our nation back to its economic might.
The powers of the world look at our nation and ask where that spirit of honest labor comes from and where this work originated. It came from men and women who lived before us. Those generations were raised to believe in the principle of hard work, which is found throughout the Word of God, the Bible.
Other people have who have made this nation great are our veterans, many thousands of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives to preserve the freedoms we continue to enjoy every day in America. The men and women in the armed forces keep our nation safe throughout the world to this day. The men and women in law enforcement are also critical to our country’s wellbeing and safety.
Our country has produced the likes of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Neil Armstrong, Susan B. Anthony, and Billy Graham, to name a few. God bless America.
Dick L. McGarry
Lake City
