Another critical presidential election finds a large part of our populace imprisoned by a misplaced hope. Hope, to be God-honored and valid, must be predicated upon His values. Ours is a nation that once highly regarded its founding God.
Our mortal creaturehood requires looking beyond ourselves for the “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness‘ declared in our Declaration of Independence. I believe the aforementioned “populace‘ wants “in God, we trust‘ removed from our currency because they believe the Bible’s God is an outdated relic for our society. I believe our educational establishment has systematically promoted our country’s slide into secularism by purging reference to God from our nation’s history. I believe this falsification of American history subtly converts many students into voters expressing practical atheism in the ballot box.
This part of our populace, I believe having lost a sense of accountability to God in this technological age, studiously excludes God from any place in politics. Accordingly, I believe it celebrates as a “right‘ the calloused murder of the unborn. I believe it hallows homosexuality and the misnomer called homosexual “marriage.‘ I believe this political party has deified itself to the point of disregarding the Bible’s moral standards. I believe it treats God and His judgment as trivial in comparison to its own morally deviant declarations.
The upcoming election does not provide a flawless party or candidate. But the two major presidential candidates do present a transparent national crossroads: I believe one takes us to early America’s God-approved social standards that made us “the land of the free and the home of the brave.‘ The other road I believe leads to what Scripture displays as the fierce judgment of the one and true God.
Eventually, every voter and candidate will give account to America’s founding God. Of what value then is indulgent human opinion?
People with their hope in God listen to Him when voting.
Max (Stan) S. Wheaton
Manton
