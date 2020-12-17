All citizens of the State of Michigan, be they Democrat or Republican, should be outraged by the actions of our local representatives last week. As per a couple of excellent articles in this paper, Michigan’s US Representatives, John Moolenaar, Bill Huizenga and Jack Bergman, joined by the lesser-weight cheerleading of State Representatives Michele Hoitenga, Daire Rendon and Jack O’Malley, took the unprecedented step I believe of crassly seeking to overturn and nullify the vote of all Michigan citizens who voted in the last election.
Fortunately, the Supreme Court of the United States had no patience with this anti-democratic gambit and in a very brief statement (which as one pundit said, used up less ink than what ran down Rudy Guiliani’s face) stated that the Attorney General of the State of Texas could not capriciously file a lawsuit to throw out the votes of the people of the State of Michigan and have the Republican-controlled legislature then elect the president of the United States. This was the SCOTUS response to the Texas lawsuit that Moolenaar, Huizenga and Bergman signed on to in an amicus brief of support.
It is a day that will live in infamy. A day that should never be forgotten by the voters of Michigan.
Basically, these conservative Republicans have demonstrated that they want to operate a dictatorship behind a veil of democracy. As David Frum, a speechwriter for former President George W. Bush said, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.‘
By their actions last week Representatives John Moolenaar, Bill Huizenga and Jack Bergman, along with the others mentioned, shamefully rejected democracy.
Gary A. VanHouten
Cadillac
