One of my Apple, Inc. products, an iPhone battery case, quit working after a couple of years. Making electronics that don’t have a very long lifecycle not only is a waste of money for consumers, but electronic and electrical waste (e-waste) is now the fastest-growing waste stream in the world. Every year, approximately 55 million tons of e-waste is produced.
Electronics need to be well designed with longevity in mind. We cannot continue to be a throw-away society. Products need to be designed to be reused. They must be durable. Manufacturers must invest in technology that can extract metals and minerals from e-waste. When a product reaches its end of life, the materials need to be collected and sent back to production in a process known as reverse supply chain.
A circular economy could reduce the costs for consumers by 7% by 2030 and 14% by 2040.
William P. McMullin
Cadillac
