The recent campaign by gun-rights advocates and the NRA to make counties within Michigan Second Amendment Sanctuaries is confusing. I’m not an anti-gun rights advocate, although I do not aspire to the total blanket protections the NRA claims with, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.‘
Yes these words are, in part in the Second Amendment and it does make for a nice catchphrase, but leaving out the rest of the wording along with the many pages of opinions, years of case law all used to define the actual intent of James Madison, Jefferson and the founders who crafted it — that I do question.
In 2008 the U.S. Supreme Court heard and ruled on the gun ownership case Columbia-v-Heller. Writing the lengthy ascending (winning) opinion was the late conservative Justice Anthony Scalia. Justice Scalia wrote in pages no. 54-55, “that like most rights, the rights secured by the Second Amendment are not unlimited. Laws restricting felons, the mentally ill or the right to restrict the carrying of weapons in certain areas or imposing conditions and qualifications or restricting ownership of certain dangerous weapons and restricting magazine capacities are legal.‘
Adding a little more confusion to this sanctuary campaign is “The Constitution of the United States.‘ Namely Article six, paragraph two, commonly referred to as “The Supremacy Clause.‘ It establishes that federal law takes precedence over state law or state constitutions. You cannot establish state laws that circumvent federal laws.
Reading and understanding the intent of Madison, Jefferson and the founders who crafted the Second Amendment is time-consuming and tedious. But our founders in their brilliance also established the Supreme Court, a separate and non-political branch of government that deciphers intent and establishes laws that we all must live and abide by.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
