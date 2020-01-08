My wish for the New Year is that every person who has been hurt or traumatized by sexual abuse will tell their story and receive the help they need so they can experience freedom and joy. As the executive director at Healing Private Wounds I see many people who have been emotionally and physically crippled because they have kept their dark secret yet, that burden (or shame) is not for them to carry. It belongs to the perpetrator.
When we carry shame that isn’t ours it’s called displaced or borrowed shame and that shame can literally destroy or shorten one’s life. Yet, shame and somehow believing the abuse was their fault stops many victims from telling their story and getting help. We as a society can contribute to the victim’s shame because of our ignorance about sexual abuse. We can ignore talking to our children about sexual abuse, or we can blame the victim by telling them it was their fault, or they are naughty, or, should have known better, or shouldn’t have dressed like, or been there, and the list goes on.
Sexual abuse is a power issue and never the fault of the victim. Many victims are treated differently, looked down upon, or not trusted because they were abused so it’s no wonder they will stay silent. Sexual abuse creates self-worth and relationship issues which won’t go away until the victim gets help. A victim begins to heal when they are heard and validated. A victim is not damaged or less because they were abused.
We need to make this message loud and clear so victims will feel free to tell their story and get help. I’m open to all people and groups to share what we can do to stop sexual abuse and help victims heal.
Shirley Jo Petersen
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.