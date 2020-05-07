At one point during Jesus's time here on earth, he advised his followers to be as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves. Jesus doesn't mince words, he tells us to be aware of deceptions.
But one should not expect deceptions to show up clearly announced, otherwise who would be fooled? The present times are perplexing, an answer may be found in a very recent documentary. Would you like to view it easily? Simply Google "plandemic documentary." It'll take about a half-hour of your time to view this video.
There is one who has and will continue to orchestrate clever deceptions through unsuspecting and well-meaning people, as well as those who are not well-meaning. The Devil started with Adam and Eve and continues to this minute. Friend, it's worth your time.
Curtis C. Vanderhoof
Tustin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.