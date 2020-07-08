Everything was pointing to a Michigan that was on the downward trend, that we were listening to medical experts and winning the battle against the virus. But then, something so unpredictable happened that it completely changed our state's direction. The wearing of masks and social distancing became politicized, and people decided it was going to be a signal of their candidate's strength to not protect themselves or others.
Why is it an issue to protect ourselves, families, friends, and our fellow community members? Children ride in car seats to protect their lives in case of an accident. Restaurant workers keep clean hands to keep your food from being contaminated. Public restrooms are kept clean on a regular schedule to protect customers from transmissible bacteria and diseases. We don't allow smoking in hospitals to protect the patients from irritants to their lungs that could impede their recovery. All inconvenient but necessary precautions to keep people safe. So why can't people wear a mask when out in public places?
Wearing a mask will not kill you with your own CO2, if that was the case we would have many dead physicians and surgeons in this town. It will not take away your rights any more than when you go to a store and have to follow the rules of "no shirt, no shoes, no service."
Wear a mask. Do it for your family, your friends, yourself. Wear a mask so we can keep our economy open so that we can get out and enjoy some summer fun, and so that schools can be open in the fall.
The alternative to wearing a mask may just be another shutdown, and no one wants that. Be smart, wear a mask.
Christine T. Potter
Cadillac
