It is cool that our county seems headed for the NRA led 2nd Amendment sanctuary label. Unfortunately, it doesn't take it far enough. I propose we become a Constitution Sanctuary County, so that all articles of the Constitution will be supported and enforced in our county.
We have the Republicans stripping the right to vote from minorities at an unprecedented clip. Let's not allow that here. We have a president who I believe has broken a large share of the Constitution, especially the emoluments clause. Gone. We have a senate that refuses to look at evidence even as they swore on the Constitution to do their job. We have a president and two senate leaders who seemingly are being told what to do by Putin. This is treason. Note, Graham hated Trump until he got his emails hacked by the Russians and McConnell has blocked all investigations into Russian interference which Mother Jones wrote was to benefit Republicans but not Americans.
Our current government is trying to do away with separation of church and state without understanding this lack of separation led to Puritanism and the witch trials. Of course, the religion they want in power is their version of Christianity and not necessarily yours. As a warning, their version is really skewed.
And of course, the government used to be “for the people.‘ Ever since Citizen's United, again led by Republicans, our government is “for the wealthy who donate to our campaigns.‘ And laws are only for the little people who have no power. Plus the First Amendment, freedom of the press is being attacked by Republicans every day.
So let's enforce the entire Constitution instead of just one amendment and maybe we could begin to trust our government again. We need to become a Constitution Sanctuary County.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.