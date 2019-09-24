I believe our State Government has stooped to its all-time low showcasing Music Rocker Ted Nugent, AKA (the-Motor-City-Madman) as an “expert witness‘ on chronic wasting disease and deer baiting? The same Nugent who called state officials “liars and stupid‘ castigated the citizens of Michigan with his vulgar rants after the mid-term elections and villainize anyone who disagrees with his political views.
Ted Nugent is entitled to his own opinions. But bringing him in front of the legislature is baffling as he has no credentials or professional education in this field — just a biased opinion, vile mouth and his past history of hunting violations.
Michigan is not the only state experiencing chronic wasting disease and hopefully the problem can be minimized by sound, professional and scientific management. Unfortunately, both Rep. Hoitenga and Sen. Vanderwall should be working alongside the DNR as neither have the educational expertise or credentials dealing with infectious animal diseases. Instead it appears they chose to play to their political base and circumvent the DNR’s authority and credibility?
As this delicate issue of chronic wasting disease plays out, one and only one side of this debate will get this right. So the question: do we side with science and facts,162 peer-reviewed scientific articles and caution? Or do we hang our hats on alternative facts, un-information and emotional anecdotes, and cast caution to the wind?
Michigan has always sided with professional and scientific management of our wildlife opposed to unscientific meddling by uninformed legislatures. Representative Hoitenga stated she has seen no evidence coming across her desk? Well, I suggest looking at the states of Colorado and Wisconsin for their successful tactics in reducing the spread of CWD, both have had results. Anything less is a recipe to devastate Michigan’s future deer population along with future deer hunting.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
