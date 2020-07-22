I would like to thank a mystery writer for bringing to my attention to some problem areas concerning blight. As a city, our team takes the problem of blight seriously. We enjoy a very tight-knit comfortable community and respecting each other is key to persevering harmony amongst neighbors.
We also like to see the outskirts of Manton and the surrounding townships clean and comfortable for their residents as well and that is why I have passed your information on to the proper contacts to address your concerns. Without a return address or any contact information I am unable to respond to your letter in person, I do hope that we can resolve the issue, and I encourage you to join us at city meeting the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the VFW hall on State St.
Thank you for your partnership to keep our community clean and safe. Your penmanship is outstanding.
Sam F. Cronkhite
Manton
