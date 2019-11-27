Each month the landowners within the Stoney Corners Wind Farm collectively receive thousands of dollars as their royalty share for wind generated on the 8,000-acre wind farm. We contribute to the economy — we buy groceries, make car payments, build barns and pay taxes.
In a time of growing demand for electricity, what are the alternatives? A coal burning plant? Or a nuclear power plant? The potential health problems with these sources of electricity are frightening.
My wife Mary and I believe we are part of the solution, and we are proud of it.
Peter R. Buehler
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.