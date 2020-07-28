Let me start out by saying I am not a prude or anti-drinking by responsible adults. I do, however, have a concern with plans to allow people to bring drinks into what I have always considered to be a family-friendly area along the lakefront.
I understand businesses need help and from what I see on the news only three downtown businesses will benefit from this plan, I just don't think this area is the right one to implement this plan. Perhaps tables or benches placed in front of downtown establishments, along the sidewalk, would work better and be easier to police for abuse. This plan would make the option available to every downtown business that serves alcohol while leaving the lakefront area free for use by families who maybe would rather their children not witness the antics of those who overindulge in drinking and all the negative behavior that sometimes results in.
Please, if you agree, make your feelings known by calling your mayor or city commissioners. Please, don't let them take this beautiful, safe family-friendly area away.
Wanda E. Avery
Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.