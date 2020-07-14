Did you know that women who are pregnant and incarcerated for any reason could be restrained, possibly to the detriment of their health? They could be shackled to their hospital bed while in labor and giving birth. Michigan Senate Bill 0830 is attempting to stop the use of restraints on women who are pregnant or post-partum and are incarcerated. The bill states “a prison staff will not physically restrain, use restraining devices, or hold the arms behind female prisoner's back, nor put her in segregation or isolation if she is suspected of being pregnant, is pregnant, or is within the 12-week postpartum period‘.
Using restraints or shackles to limit a person’s movement is dangerous for a person’s health and safety which is amplified when the person is pregnant. According to Baldwin (2020), “five to ten percent of women who are incarcerated are pregnant, and of those, ninety percent will give birth in prison." The treatment of people who are incarcerated, including the use of force and tools to control people such as restraints, holding someone’s hand behind their back, or a combination, is a human rights and health issue.
Women who are pregnant and incarcerated should be given special care and assistance to prevent further trauma to themselves and their unborn child through harsh and inhuman treatment due to harmful policies. We should and must do better as a society.
SB0830 is currently sitting in the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee. Please contact the Committee Chair, Senator Peter J. Lucido to strongly encourage that this bill is brought up for discussion and that it is passed with an amendment banning the use of restraints. Senator Lucido’s contact information is (517) 373-7670 or (855) DIST-008 or SenPLucido@senate.michigan.gov.
Sarah E. Garthe
Harrietta
