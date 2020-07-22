I have had the pleasure of working with Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Cameron Harwell over the past year. He has made a significant impact during his time in office. Most recently, he took on the role of office manager and as the lead in our department’s pandemic response.
Cameron took confident, decisive action to keep our staff, community partners and citizens safe. He quickly mobilized our office with tools to deliver services virtually without interruption. During the suspension of non-essential court proceedings, he utilized the downtime working hard along with us to streamline our case flow management. As a result of his leadership in the position, our office will reopen with a higher level of efficiency than before COVID-19.
Dionne L. Hopkins
Reed City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.