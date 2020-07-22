I have known Cameron Harewell for over 20 years and have been working closely with him for the last year. In that time I have seen how dedicated he is to his position as the Osceola County Chief Assistant prosecuting Attorney and have seen first hand how passionate he works for justice on behalf of victims.
Mr. Harwell holds offenders accountable for their actions and has, without a doubt, made Osceola County a safer community in his time as the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Mr. Harwell has been a welcomed resource for all law enforcement agencies in Osceola County, who can rely on his knowledge and experiences to assist in criminal matters.
I can say, without hesitation, Mr. Harwell has the community’s best interest, safety and success at the forefront of his decisions, and I have no reservations to endorse him for the position of MissaukeeCounty Prosecuting Attorney.
Brandon M. Bengelink
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.