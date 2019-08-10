Now that our American capitalism is in full swing with the illustrious king of plutocrats leading the way, our own president, who by the way nearly single-handedly dropped the barriers that had been preventing our capitalists to go all out by discarding those silly regulations like environmental controls, plus arming them with monies taken so unfairly with nonsense taxes, this 1 percent can finally ratchet upward and all we remaining folks have to do is wait, while wearing our MAGA hats proudly, as the "trickle down" effect takes its inevitable place keeping us all working, consuming, and with the knowledge that we will get our worth in the increments we exactly deserve.
Kerry N. Brown
Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.