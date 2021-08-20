There is an old Peanuts comic where Snoopy is shivering in a snowstorm. Linus and Charlie Brown see him, and Charlie Brown says, “Snoopy looks kind of cold, doesn’t he?” Linus replies, “I’ll say he does. Maybe we’d better go over and comfort him.” They walk up to Snoopy and Linus says, “Be of good cheer, Snoopy.” Charlie Brown adds, “Yes, be of good cheer.” Then they walk away, leaving Snoopy confused and still shivering in the snow.
Although their hearts were in the right place, Linus’ and Charlie Brown’s attempt at charity really didn’t accomplish anything. The only ones who felt better afterward were the boys themselves, who left thinking that their words were enough to help Snoopy, even though they had done nothing to protect him from the cold.
This is an attitude that James warns about in his letter to the early church. He says that it is not enough to offer prayers and good wishes, if you fail to see to someone’s immediate need. “If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and eat your fill,’ and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that?”
When James talks about the importance of deeds, he’s not arguing that you must perform deeds in order to be saved. He’s saying that if you have been saved, then you have a need to perform deeds. And that need is at the core of one of the ideals that all Christians are called to embody, charity.
Charity is the expression of every ideal we are to represent as Christians in an active form. Forgiveness? How better to show that you forgive than to show charity to someone who has wronged you, especially if that person is unrepentant, because charity also embodies selflessness, it is given without expecting anything in return. Sacrifice? Charity is given even if it is at a cost to you, it is not only given out of your abundance but also when you yourself are in need, because charity reflects compassion, you give because you see a need that is greater than your own. Hope? Through charity, you restore hope to those who may be losing it and also spread joy, not just by your act of charity but simply in showing your desire to offer it. Even evangelism! By your charity and the spirit in which it is offered, you may lead someone who has turned away from God in despair or doesn’t know about Him at all to begin their journey to come to Him because they see His love reflected by you.
Because the greatest facet of charity is that it is an active expression of love! In the Gospel of John, Jesus tells us, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.” We are to not only love others, but love them as we ourselves are loved by Jesus. That is a love that requires compassion, forgiveness and a desire to serve. It is not a love that you can choose who to share it with, it is not given only to those who deserve it. In fact, we are called to love those who least deserve it. We are even told to love those who are our enemies. It is meant to be given freely, without discrimination or expectation of being loved in return. It is a love that requires participation. If you have that love, then you can’t help yourself, you have to do something with it. Charity is a wonderful expression of all these parts of love!
Once again, I am drawn back to the Book of Habakkuk. As I was working on this week’s article, one of my favorite songs kept going through my head. It’s a song by Matthew West called “Do Something” and it occurred to me that it is a modern-day version of the book of Habakkuk. Like Habakkuk, it begins with a man demanding to know why God is allowing pain and suffering in the world. And like in Habakkuk, God replies to the man. The title of the song, “Do Something” has a double meaning. It reflects the man’s demand that God do something, but it is also a plea that we do something. Because when this man in the song asks, “God, why don’t you do something?” God’s reply is, “I did. I created you!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.