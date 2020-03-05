I have become completely alarmed by the Cherry Grove Township sewer system management. The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority (LMSA) has sent letters to residents regarding rate increases over the last few years, equal to about a 200% increase. The letters stated these increases were to “cover a deficit in 2015‘ and “replace and repair equipment in 2017.‘ The LMSA hired a company called WadeTrim to manage the system, who have notified residents they are in process of securing a $9.5 million loan to replace the infrastructure that we have just paid to “repair and replace‘ part of.
I am no mathematician; however, I can add. LMSA reports that there are about 400 pumps, nine lift stations, and three wastewater metering points. According to one letter from LMSA during 2014, two of the lift stations were replaced at a cost of about $450,000, and 36 new grinder pumps were purchased in 2016 at about $33,000. By my calculations, we need to replace seven more lift stations at a cost of about $1.6 million and of course this would increase some due to inflation, so let’s just say that it would be $2 million to be safe. Let us also be realistic in saying that there are about 364 grinder pumps that were not replaced yet and they replaced 36 in 2016 for about $920 a piece. So maybe we could replace the other 364 pumps for around $364,000 with inflation.
I think if we needed to spend a total of $2.3 million and some change then maybe a $9.5 million dollar loan for about 1,000 taxpayers to be burdened with is a bit excessive. Mentionable is that there are funds, about $70k, in the budget that are not being used to gradually replace any equipment over time. Curious.
Michaela M. George
Cadillac
