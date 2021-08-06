Have you ever noticed that some people seem to go out of their way to be unhappy? I want to be clear that I’m not referring to people who suffer from depression in that question, their times of dark moods are something that they have no control over. I’m talking about people who, for some reason, make the conscious choice not to know joy. Whether it’s someone who is constantly upset over politics or the person who insists a wonderful dinner was ruined because their coffee cup wasn’t refilled often enough, these joyless folks seem to have one thing in common — they have made their happiness dependent on the things of this world.
The Old Testament prophet Habakkuk is one such person. He is distraught over what he sees as God’s allowing evil and injustice to run unchecked through the world. Often when we read the Bible, we find it hard to relate to what is happening from a modern perspective, but Habakkuk’s lament is right at home in our 21st century society. “Why aren’t my prayers being answered? I don’t like what these people are doing, why are you letting them get away with it?”
Whether people are talking about the state of the world or their own personal lives, the common complaint is, “Why aren’t things going the way I want them to?!” A person whose happiness and joy are dependent on the things of this world lining up the way they want them to is not going to be a happy person. Because a part of this attitude is the expectation that someone else is responsible for your joy. Whether it’s your waitress or a political party or even God Himself, you believe that they’re the reason you aren’t happy.
At the root of Habakkuk’s distress is misunderstanding why God won’t take action against the evil in the world that Habakkuk sees around him. This is another barrier people place between themselves and joy, the demand for understanding. One of our traits as humans is that we want to know the reason for things. We explore and study and test because we have this desire to know how things work. But that is something that we must completely set aside when it comes to God. His mind is beyond our minds, His ways are beyond our ways, and we will never be able to comprehend the workings of His divine plan.
And this makes some people crazy with unhappiness. They can’t accept what they don’t understand. They can’t see a reason, so there must be no reason, they don’t know how the plan works, so there must be no plan. In one of the greatest ways that you can choose to be unhappy, to decide that you will not feel joy, they have deliberately separated themselves from God. They feel God doesn’t understand them, which leads to thinking God doesn’t care, which ultimately leads to their doubting God’s very existence.
We’ve talked about decisions that people make to be unhappy, but there is a wonderful decision we can make to bring us joy. We can decide to believe that God is in control, that there is a plan, a divine purpose to this world that He oversees. And to believe that God is in control, we must give God control. That means accepting that there are things about Him that we will never know, that our lack of understanding is not a cause for worry but one of the sources of our joy, because it causes us to have total trust in God and his love for us.
This is the lesson that Habakkuk finally learns, when he ends his book with this beautiful affirmation of the idea of setting aside the things and cares of this world in order to find true joy in trusting God always!
“Though the fig tree does not blossom, and no fruit is on the vines; though the produce of the olive fails, and the fields yield no food; though the flock is cut off from the fold, and there is no herd in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will exult in the God of my salvation.”
If we rely on the things of this world to bring us joy, if we feel that our circumstances are the only thing that determines our happiness, then we will ultimately always be disappointed. God tells Habakkuk that “The righteous shall live by their faith.” If we make the decision to live by faith, to trust in God, and not to use the things of this world to measure our happiness, then we have made a decision that will let us always be joyful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.