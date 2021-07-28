Our lives each tell a story. In the beginning, our stories are written by others: parents, families, and communities. As we grow and learn, we begin to take control of our stories. We add characters, remove characters, make choices, turn corners, achieve successes, suffer consequences, and more.
It is the rare story that does not experience plot changes, for no matter our best laid plans, our stories constantly change. The choices we make as we struggle through life and cross intersecting story lines have a way of derailing the anticipated plots. While others in suits and fedoras may attempt adjustments for us, the directions of our plot lines are up to us alone.
Sometimes we all need to push back from the typewriter, re-think our stories and what comes next. No matter how desperately we may desire, we cannot rewrite past chapters. Those have already been published, but they need not define us or command our future. We can, however, stand up, step over the wads of crumpled pages discarded across the floor, and go for a walk to relax before returning to continue writing, telling, and living our stories.
At times, I have pushed back from my desk when the plot of my story needed change and other sources sought to influence my narrative. Once was during an accounting exam in college when I realized I did not want to push numbers around spreadsheets and calculators for a living. Another was in the Army when I realized it was time to leave and come home to Cadillac. Another was as I sat in my office and heard the call from private to public practice. Life is full or rewrites, edits, and plot changes.
Some say art imitates life. Does it? Do the lyrics of a Beatles or even a T-Swift song speak truth? Does a Jane Austen novel show us real love? Or, does art simply whisper back to us the desires our hearts wish true in our indulgent moments?
These are not rhetorical questions, because as we seek to tell and live our stories, we look to the arts for inspiration and guidance. In opposition, the pragmatic realities of life can pull us in another direction. Maybe they ground us in houses of stone. The tug of war between these themes is essential to figuring out this one life we get to live.
Do we dare to live our dreams? Does love conquer all? Does the bad guy win? Does the protagonist stand tall and learn from his choices? Do chains rattle too loudly? What life will we chose? Stay tuned.
The courtroom over which I am honored to sit, is a place of stories. Alleged suspects and victims. Plaintiffs and defendants. Petitioners and respondents. Parties live out often their most difficult scenes. Meanwhile, battling attorneys work hard to piece together evidence to direct the narratives their way and coax the scales to their favor.
Here is what I have learned as a storyteller and observer: we are all more than the sum of our sins and errors. The world is full of bullies who would prefer to take over the writing and telling the stories of others, do not relinquish control of the pen.
President Theodore Roosevelt said in his “Man in The Arena” speech, “[i]t is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.” He continued saying “[t]he credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, ...whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; ... who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; ... [and] if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly....” I suggest this slight rewrite: the credit goes to the protagonist and author writing, telling, and living the story, not the critic.
We all have traveled broken roads along routes guided by broken and crooked arrows. Why do so many exert such effort to stop others from moving their plots forward? Why do so many seek to tell others who they are and are not; how they should see others; how they should live; what labels they must bear; what they should believe; or what they should champion? Maybe it is because the others are seeking to make sense of their own stories and reassure the world theirs are worth award.
After listing out some common life-challenges, Walt Whitman asked “what good amid these, Oh me, Oh life?” The answer he gave was simply “that you are here — that life exists and identity, that the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” What is often forgotten is that few verses are published without edit.
I often encourage from my position that all, when necessary, be able to take off the self, scarred and broken by pride and prejudice, and put on new ones. May we all write into our narratives the pursuit of patience, kindness, resilience, compassion, forgiveness, and love. Importantly, may we allow and temperately encourage the same of others while remembering that not every place and time is one for harsh judgment.
To end, I quote Justice Louis Brandeis, US Supreme Court (1916-1939): “There is no great writing, only great rewriting.”
Jason Elmore is the Wexford and Missaukee county Circuit Court Judge.
