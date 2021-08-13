Last week when we looked at the Book of Habakkuk, I closed with a statement that comes from God’s reply to the accusations Habakkuk makes against Him, “The righteous live by their faith.” But what does it mean to be righteous? After comparing a few definitions I found, it boils down to a righteous person being someone who works to follow God’s laws and live according to His will. One thing to note from this is that a righteous person’s quest is a personal one. They are striving to make sure that they are living as God wants them to.
That is important because we only need to alter it a little bit to get the flip side of the coin, the self-righteous person. Rather than trying to follow God’s laws and live by His will themselves, the self-righteous are convinced that they are already doing so. Their mission is to make sure that other people are following God’s laws and living by His will. This means that they are setting themselves up as having the authority to judge and even punish those who violate what they see as God’s will.
What’s frightening to consider is how easy it is for a righteous person to slip into self-righteousness. We see this happen to people we would assume are the most righteous, Jesus’ own disciples, when they ask Him for permission to literally destroy a town that turns away their master in Luke, chapter 9, verses 51 to 56. After the Samaritan village refuses to show Jesus hospitality, John and James ask Him, “Do you want us to command fire to come down from heaven and consume them?”
If we look at the sections of Luke just before this one, we see some warning signs that the disciple’s righteousness is starting to slip. Earlier, they argue among themselves as to which of them is the greater, which shows that they’re starting to feel so confident that they are following Jesus properly that they are arguing who is better at it. Then John tells Jesus that they tried to stop a man who was casting out demons in Jesus’ name because he was not a member of their “official” group. Now they’re starting to police how other people are following Jesus. If the disciples are starting to show some attitude, we can understand why the village turned them away.
This is another verse where there are a couple of footnotes that increase our understanding of what is going on. The first one expands on James’ and John’s response. “Do you want us to command fire to come down from heaven and consume them as Elijah did?” This is a reference to 2nd Kings chapter 1, where Elijah twice calls down fire to destroy King Moab’s soldiers. So there technically is a precedent for what they are asking. But I think that James’ and John’s request also shows that they are beginning to think they have the right to stand in judgment of others. They don’t ask Jesus to call down the fire from heaven, but feel that it is within their power to do it themselves.
But the second footnote reminds us that, with the coming of Jesus, that isn’t the way that things are done anymore. It tells us what Jesus said when he rebuked them. “You do not know what spirit you are of, for the Son of Man has not come to destroy the lives of human beings, but to save them.” Jesus has replaced the old covenant between God and man, based on punishment for disobedience, with his new covenant which is founded on redemption and love.
John and James, in their self-righteous anger, want retribution for the wrong they feel was done against Jesus. And that desire for retribution is perhaps the biggest difference between the righteous and the self-righteous. The righteous seek to lovingly redeem, the self-righteous seek to angrily punish.
There is another verse we all know that can be used as a litmus test to check if we’re starting to cross the line into self-righteousness. In Matthew 7:3, Jesus asks, “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” When we become obsessed with the faults in others and overlook our own, or perhaps even begin to feel that we have no faults, then it is time to take a hard look at what we are doing, and why we are doing it. It is so important that we stand in defense of Jesus and dedicate ourselves to leading others to him, but we can’t do that if we ourselves aren’t following his teachings of acceptance and love.
