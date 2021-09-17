Last week, we commemorated the anniversary of the tragedy of 9/11. As we take a deep breath and still attempt to unravel the events of those horrific days, our sense of despair and impotence can come out in frustration and anger. And whatever the cause of our pain, that anger is sometimes directed toward things larger than ourselves. That can even be God.
Some time ago a woman told her story as she wept quietly. She said she had not been reared in a religious home and had never seen a Bible nor had she ever once prayed. She had lived her life, gotten married and mothered her children, totally without reference to God.
Then there was an automobile accident in which her daughter was involved. The attending physician told the woman that it was probable her daughter would never come out of the coma and could quite possible remain a “vegetable” the rest of her life. She then said:
“I walked out of the hospital and across the street to a bar and got totally ‘blitzed.’ Then I got into my car and drove home, crying the whole way. When I got in my driveway, I turned off the engine and began to curse God. I used every bit of vile language I knew, and I knew a lot.
“After about a half an hour, I was totally drained. And in the silence I heard a voice... and the voice said, ‘That’s the first time you’ve ever spoken to Me, and I love you.’”
That’s the kind of God who wants to bring hope into a world of pain. He’s in the business of accepting you and me in the midst of our pain. During all the confusion that this tragedy brought, all the anguish and brokenness that has come to countless victims and their families — God desires us to find hope in the midst of our pain. And that would be totally weird (if not sadistic) if it weren’t for the fact that God enters into the pain with us.
We can tell God just how we feel. And He doesn’t wait. His love comes while the wound is fresh. And it is still through Jesus Christ, that He accepts us, loves us, empathizes with us and calls us to Himself.
I think one of the reasons there is such a tremendous attrition rate (people who fall away) among new Christians is due to the untruthful expectations we’ve given them. One woman who had been in a concentration camp in Germany said, “I love American Christians, but they try to have Christianity without a cross. They think that if something goes wrong in their lives, or they are unloved, that they must be out of the will of God. In fact, all of those things may be happening because they are in God’s will.”
Corrie ten Boom, holocaust survivor and Christian author, once said that she was personally aware of more suffering in various parts of the world than that which is described in the Book of Revelation. Now, you may choose to disbelieve that. But no one would say that there’s too little pain in the world already!
There is a spurious teaching that has been going around for quite some time now that says if you have enough faith, or you trust Jesus enough, or you exorcise the demon, or you step out in the power of the blood of Jesus, you won’t have to hurt. That kind of teaching (called by some the “name it, claim it, frame it” theology) has probably caused more hurt and confusion than anything else being fed to Christians today.
The Earth with all of its pain and suffering is a fallen place, fallen from a position of pristine beauty and happiness. If you don’t believe that, you haven’t read the Book of Job. Is it any wonder that God said, “It’s time to bring celebration to my people who are in intense pain due to their sin and due to Satan!” And so, God, in the person of Jesus Christ, is humankind’s reason for celebration.
We celebrate because, as the English journalist, Malcolm Muggeridge once said, “As Man alone, Jesus could not have saved us; as God alone, He would not. Incarnate, God in Jesus Christ — He could and He did!”
Even as you’re grieving the pain you’re presently in, don’t forget that hanging in your closet is your “shoutin’ clothes.” Don’t leave them hanging there too long, because the God of Heaven hasn’t left us hanging when it comes to our pain!
