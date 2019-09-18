Although it may not be obvious to most of us, we do have homeless folks, men, women and families in the Cadillac area. I have heard school counselors say they know of significant number of students that are homeless. They may be living in tents, shelters or staying with friends.
We are fortunate in Cadillac to have several organizations able and willing to help the homeless: LOVE INC, Oasis, and New Hope Shelter. New Hope runs five homes with a total of 38 beds and provide food and hot showers for those in need. These locations provide the men, women and families a safe place to improve their circumstances. But the organization struggles with the finances and staff to fulfill their mission.
Saturday September 21, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac we have the opportunity to hear and be inspired by Rev. Faith Fowler, who is instrumental in helping the homeless in intercity Detroit. Faith is a dynamic speaker and storyteller, a United Methodist pastor, and community developer. She has organized and expanded Cass Community Social Services which responds to poverty with programs for food, healthcare, housing and employment. To quote Mitch Albom, the Detroit based columnist, “She is the most important currency of our city, a loving, egoless, inspiring leader who doesn’t see class, who looks at our poorest, most neglected citizens and sees only hope and opportunity.‘
In my opinion this is a significant event that will help our community to come together to help LOVE INC, Oasis, and New Hope Shelters in their efforts to enable the homeless to move on to support themselves and their families live independently again. We are indeed fortunate to have someone the caliber of Rev. Faith Fowler willing to come to Cadillac to speak. I hope to see you there.
Rodney W. Bellows
Cadillac
