This past December, our community experienced the sudden loss of Captain Miranda Duskin who, along with her husband Captain R.C., came here in 2018 to serve Cadillac and the surrounding area through the Salvation Army.
Her death occurred at a time when the Army, like a lot of us, had a variety of pre-Christmas activities in progress. Many good people stepped up during a very busy time and helped the Army accomplish its purpose of providing holiday assistance so important to those in need.
I’ve seen many examples of the community spirit that is alive and well in our town, and this illustrates to me once again that Cadillac is a good place to live.
Mary B. Clark
Cadillac
