I am so proud that I live in a city where the local newspaper has as its front page for the Christmas edition, the message of the birth of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
No pandemic scare, no crooked politics but the message of the birth of Jesus Christ and hope for eternal salvation. Now that’s not fake news.
Also thanks to so many advertisements of local companies that carried the same message in their ads such as Mcbain Building, Pluger Mechanical, Green Acres, and of course Ebels and Hobby Lobby.
You would never see such a paper in any big town. Thank God this community and it’s paper have their priorities in the correct order.
God bless us, everyone.
Steven D. Gregory
Cadillan
