I live in the small town of St. Ignace and we tend to help each other through hard times. Cadillac is bigger than my town but shares the same values.
I’ve spent most of December in Cadillac with my husband’s family as his mother, Patricia Sjogren, faced her final days. Many of us spent days in Hermann’s hotel. Hermann and his staff were kind to us, even as we had family members sleeping around the clock as we kept vigil with Pat. One night they gave us a chance to have a quiet family dinner in the rear portion of the wine bar to be together.
There are not enough words to describe the love and support we received from the entire staff at The Curry House and Hospice of Michigan.
Pat had been at Curry House for over five years and had spent much of that time with support from hospice. We stayed at Curry House with Pat for 13 days. We got to know the staff and the residents on a first name basis. From the director through every single staff person we met and interacted with, the kindness and compassion they displayed was remarkable.
Pastor Scott of Zion Lutheran Church was remarkable. Again and again, he came to Pat’s side to be with her, to be with us. In the midst of the busy holiday season, Pastor Scott and the congregation made room for us, made time for a beautiful service and celebration of Pat’s life and the ladies of Zion prepared a lovely luncheon.
I’m grateful for the love and support Pat and our family have received here in Cadillac. And I’m glad to know that my father-in-law, Top Sjogren, will continue to live in this wonderful community with support from his friends. Thank you, Cadillac.
Martha L. Sjogren
St. Ignace
