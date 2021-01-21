This letter is in reply to a letter published in Viewpoint on January 15, 2021.
To begin, I agree that the news in this country is tainted. I believe the hard-right media has corrupted a large portion of the American population with conspiracy theories and outright lies. The major news outlets and the TV networks, do, in my opinion, a respectable job of reporting the news, including this paper. I don't even have a problem with the conservative-leaning news outlets, but when someone encourages a riot in the seat of our democracy, then I believe they are a traitor to this country. When someone condones the carrying of a confederate battle flag into our Capitol Building, are responsible for public servants being beaten and killed, then I believe they are not a patriot, they are a traitor. No matter how many amazing things one has accomplished, I believe they are a traitor. I'm sure people know who I am referring to.
Ron J. Yonkman
Boon
