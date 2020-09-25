Recently I went to a local library and found this sign posted " Mask Required It's The Law."
Let's review the Michigan constitution to see if it's true. The Michigan constitution does not give the governor emergency powers. The constitution provides for three branches of government, the legislative, executive and judicial. These branches of government are each delegated powers by the constitution, these powers cannot be further delegated. This is called separation of powers.
The governor is using a 1945 law passed by the legislature for emergency powers. Because the constitution does not allow the legislature to delegate its power, I believe the 1945 law is unconstitutional. The founders of our country did not want to have government power vested in one person, the founders had lived under tyrant kings, this is why we have a separation of powers in the constitution of the United States and Michigan.
After reviewing the Michigan constitution, I have concluded that the sign on the library door is incorrect, there is no law requiring a mask. I'm hoping the Wexford County Library Board corrects this mistake and that our governor reads the constitution.
Michael F. Mix
Manton
