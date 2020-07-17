The brave Americans that fought to preserve our freedoms during WWII have been referred to as the "greatest generation." The need has never been more acute for brave citizens, not to fight in a foreign land, but right here where the fundamental values of our country are under attack by liberal subversives.
The democrat party and their partners, the complicit media, have been attempting a non-military coup to overturn the last election because they didn't like the results. They failed with the phony Russian collusion, they tried a kangaroo court to pull off a corrupt impeachment only to have their misuse of the legal system exposed. The DNC recently put out a tweet which they later removed that illustrates their ignorance of history saying that the President attending a fourth of July celebration at Mt. Rushmore would be a celebration of white supremacy.
Anyone who believes that all the rioting and disorder was a spontaneous reaction to the murder of a man by a policeman is naive. This terrible act just gave them the cover they needed to intimidate and bully. These criminals are well funded and coordinated. They focus on cities and states long run by democrats because they don't believe in law and order, they are happy to let mobs rule in total opposition to our form of government. Look at the way the democrat mayor and governor in Minnisota completely abdicated their responsibilities. People are leaving California and New York by the thousands because they are so poorly run. Taxes are out of sight and criminals are set free to prey on citizens.
Ruth A. Mowat
Evart
