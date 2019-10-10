The Democrat Demolition Crew, working for a party that’s abandoned Truman, has been on steroids in its efforts to politically destroy Trump ever since his legitimate election. In the crew’s judgment, Trump’s only escape from its relentless efforts is for him to either adopt the Democratic Party’s platform or resign.
I’ve been around long enough to recognize the difference between a party’s intransigent quest for power and the wholesome political conflict that respectfully and eventually leads to profitable legislation in harmony with The (original, no not “living‘) Constitution.
“Bi-partisan‘ has been substituted by “my way or the highway.‘ The left’s goal is to keep the accusation pot constantly stirred until the electorate is mesmerized into abandoning facts, believing lies, and then deposing Trump. In other words, it’s evident that the left’s current and coming campaign theme is a wordy: “Get Trump Out of Office by Whatever Means Possible. Accuracy of Smears Is Irrelevant.‘ That political pot has been constantly stirred since November 9, 2016. The aforementioned D.D.C. figures that if enough mud is thrown at Trump enough will stick to depose him.
Nearly three solid years of unfounded accusations, clothed with the hypocrisy of “serving the American people.‘ have been foisted upon us by a psychotic effort to politically destroy a legitimately elected president. Amidst this extended political tantrum constructive legislative action has been near zero.
Two years were wasted on the “collusion with Russia‘ lie. Next came the “mountain made out of a molehill‘ phone call to Ukraine. Once that goes belly up, another morsel will be extracted from the aforementioned pot so that is can be force-fed to the public.
Ignored by the left’s protracted adolescent tantrum are the words of the coming unimpeachable King: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation.‘
M. Stanley Wheaton
Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.