I lived near Reed City between 1993 and 2001 and loved all my times on the Muskegon River. I've recently "semi" retired nearby and continue to enjoy my times kayaking the same stretch from Hersey downstream.
I now sadly have to report receiving, on numerous occasions over the last three seasons or so, racist epithets and offensive comments. They have removed the confederate flag but still can't seem to hold back with shouting disgusting comments.
Yeah, I am in a mixed-race family. I do pay taxes like I assume they do, but, they're not going to help our rural community going forward. Just a heads-up to folks looking to consider our area for recreation or investment. Sad, really.
Joe P. Pugh
Hersey
Commented
