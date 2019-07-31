Michigan’s constitution allows the people of Michigan to initiate legislation through petition.
This petition seeks to ban the barbaric practice of dismemberment abortion performed on babies in the second trimester, between 13 and 24 weeks of gestation, where the baby is pulled apart limb by limb and then reassembled outside the womb to confirm no pieces were left behind. (4-5 abortions of this type are done daily in Michigan.)
Even though this bill had already passed both Michigan chambers in May, Governor Whitmer stated she will veto the bill when it reaches her desk, which necessitated this petition drive.
We are seeking 340,000 valid signatures in 180 days to overturn her veto. If we are successful, in gathering these signatures, and the legislature passes it, this ban will become law within 90 days and the bill’s language cannot be changed or vetoed by the governor.
An invitation to participate in gathering signatures has been mailed to 52 local churches. This is not a political issue, it is a moral and Biblical issue. This petition drive within a church is permitted by the IRS regulation (Section 1. is©(2) and 170©(2).
This bill, if enacted, will only ban this specific (D and E) barbaric abortion, and could only be legally performed in saving the life of the mother.
This is our time to take action, this is our opportunity to do something rather than just talk about this atrocity. God will one day judge us not only what we do, but what we do not do.
We will be offering a brief training session in early August for those who would like to head this up in their church or to become a circulator. Michigan Values Life has furnished all the material needed.
For more information, go to MichiganValuesLife.org.
You are welcome to call me at 231-839-2583.
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
