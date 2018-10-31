In reference to October 27th’s opinion, “How Farmers Can Survive Tariffs: Diversify,‘ I found this opinion to be unbelievably myopic and simplistic. The author posts that farmers can just magically diversify their rotations or enter the livestock business without even considering the added expense of new infrastructure on the farm. Or more employees or the price of the new product created and if there is even a market for it.
The end market suggested by the author is selling direct to consumers in an urban area. How many farmers have the time or labor to even sell, say vegetables or beef, at a farmer’s market? Or even through a CSA? Most market garden farms produce 10 to 20 different vegetables on several acres. Such a small percentage of people actually get to a farmer’s market compared to the amount of people that live in an urban area. Even growing vegetables on large acreage, an end processor that actually wants the vegetables needs to be secured before the crop is even grown.
The author also suggests producing meat or dairy products as a way to diversify. The state of Michigan has already lost 143 dairy farms in the last year alone. More will be added to that number. Farm gate prices are pretty poor for most products.
So, what’s the solution? Work out the issues with China and/or find new markets. USMCA (the new NAFTA) is a good step forward. More trade agreements with other Asian nations would be key as well.
Jodi M. DeHate
Marion
Commented
