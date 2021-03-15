The article published on March 8 titled "It takes rural people that understand how to get to rural citizens" provided much-needed Information. I disagree with the following, though. "Delaat cited a recent poll that showed Republicans are less likely to say they’ll get vaccinated.‘ I believe the statement is a means of social pressure and negativity directed to a group. What is needed in this COVID time is to take steps to join and educate the American people not placing verbal barriers.

Colleen M. Stadler

Tustin

