I have read the articles in the local media, I have also watched the video. I have come to the conclusion that do I support the local police and fireman absolutely. Do I agree with their tactics, not at all. I believe under the management of the city manager and the safety director things in our city have gotten out of hand.

    Do I have an answer for the bullying tactics, no, but I do have my own thought. I do believe that in today’s society, these men and women are under a lot of stress and tough times. Maybe a debriefing session is needed every so often to help relieve these men and women of their stress.

    This would make our city a safer place. Maybe the children would learn to respect these protectors and be friends, not fear them as we did when we were children.

Richie M. Harris

Cadillac

