Recently I had the opportunity to see a primary election ballot for the Cadillac area. How many of you realize that three names appear on the Republican presidential ballot along with President Trump? Mark Sanford, Joe Walsh, and Bill Weld. For Republicans, you do have a choice.
Why are we not hearing about these candidates? Do not waste your votes on Mr. Sanford or Mr. Walsh as they have already dropped out of the race. Mr. Weld is continuing his candidacy.
Voters need to be informed. Do your research before entering the booth. Why have there been no debates to hear his opinions on the major issues? It would be nice if news agencies would cover all candidates running for office.
Bonnie M. Alworden
Cadillac
