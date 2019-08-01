I see in the news that a group of U.S. Congress representatives are being accused of hating America because they criticized Trump administration policies. It has been said that these members of Congress should be supportive of the administration and exhibit loyalty to our President.
I suggest that the exact opposite is true. These members of Congress are exhibiting a true love of our country when they speak out against what they see as flawed policies and actions of the Trump administration.
As Edward R. Murrow stated with regard to the House Un-American Activities investigation: "We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty…every act that denies or limits the freedom of the individual in this country costs us... the freedom and independence …for which our ancestors fought."
I believe these courageous members of Congress should continue to speak out. Perhaps they will help other members of the House and Senate to find the courage to speak out as well.
David L. Maynard
Cadillac
