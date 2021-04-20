With regard to hesitancy around the use of fetal tissue in developing a life-saving vaccine, I suggest we rethink this, along these lines.
Suppose my child needed an organ transplant and a donor was found who had died by murder. Would that make it unethical to accept the organ? In the case of an unborn donor, it is a tragedy that he or she has been denied the possibility of living a life of love, service and sacrifice. That can't be changed, but would it not be an honor to that unfulfilled individual to allow them to love, serve and sacrifice in whatever way is possible.
Years ago, after many incidences of people breaking through ice-covered lakes in the Midwest, much research was being done on how best to treat people exposed to cold water for long periods of time. Then it was discovered that research on this was also done in Nazi Germany to learn how to treat the many pilots who had to parachute into the ocean. This research included using Jewish prisoners for unethical experiments, which raised the question of whether it was right to consult the findings of this research. Had I been used in such an experiment, I think it would honor me to allow me to help save the life of a child who breaks through the ice decades after my death.
Robin E. Corbin
Cadillac
