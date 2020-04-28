Those few vehicles were “socially distanced’ behind the red fire engine in the lead. I think the governor would have smiled, from a distance. I know my sister Linda did in front of our home here.
The siren, flashing light, honking horns, right smiles, big waves, and warm-hearted “Hello, Happy Easter’ shout-outs to Linda was refreshing neighborly blessing in this special time of confinement due to the Corna Virus pandemic.
It was a special moment on a beautifully sunny day in this village neighborhood. Mr. Rogers would have approved.
Mary A. Kerzich
Harrietta
